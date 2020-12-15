Fatal road accidents in Cork city have increased substantially in 2020

FIVE pedestrians have been killed in Cork city so far this year.

Members of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee were told yesterday by Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin that the number of fatal accidents in the division to date this year is substantially higher than last year.

The most recent pedestrian death took place on December 10, when a woman was killed on the North Ring Road, outside Mayfield Business Park.

Chief Supt McPolin said there six other fatal accidents in Cork city this year, between January 1 and November 30 – up from just one in the same period last year. They included four other pedestrians, one driver and one passenger.

He said however that serious injury accidents are down by 18% this year, while non serious injury collisions also fell by 17% and material damage accidents were down by 32%.

He urged people to take extreme care and urged vehicle owners to ensure their lights are working and their tyres are adequate for the winter.

He said: “We launched a Christmas campaign the week before last and our roads policing unit are out in strength, along with our regular units out across the city. Our advice is that if you are going out, under no circumstances drink or drive.”

He also urged people not to drive after taking drugs.

Despite the Covid-19 travel restrictions this year, the number of detections for driving under the influence was almost on a par with last year, down by just two incidents from 256 last year to 254 detections this year.

He said: “The traffic volumes were way down year on year due to pandemic. But you can see that we nearly had the same number of people arrested for drink driving and drug driving year on year, even though there are less vehicles on the road. It is a wake up call for us all.”