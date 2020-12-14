Drop in number of people receiving pandemic payment in Cork

There’s been a drop in the number of people in Cork receiving the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP).

Latest figures show 29,079 people in Cork will receive the PUP tomorrow, down from 34,707 last week.

Nationally, the Department of Social Protection has issued weekly payments to 306,220 people in receipt of the PUP this week, a decrease of 42,036.

The sector with the highest number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is Accommodation and Food Service Activities (88,659) followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (45,197) and Administrative and Support Service Activities (28,705).

These figures are in addition to the 194,058 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of November.

All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their post office tomorrow, Tuesday, 15th December.

In the past seven days, some 45,997 people closed their PUP claim, with 40,075 of these people stating that they were doing so because they are returning to work. These people, who will receive their final payment on Tuesday 15 December, are included in the 306,200 recipients reported today. It is expected that more people will return to work in the coming week.

The top sectors from which employees closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment to return to work are Accommodation and Food Service Activities (17,478), hairdressers and beauty salons (6,858) and Wholesale and Retail Trade (6,693).

Commenting today, Social Protection Minister Humphreys said:

“I very much welcome the significant drop in the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

“The figure reflects the impact of exiting Level 5 of restrictions – which has seen many businesses re-open and thousands of staff return to the workplace.

“A further 46,000 people have closed their PUP claim in the past seven days and over 40,000 of them have done so because they too are returning to work.

“This is evident in every county and is another positive development. It means that next week’s figure will see another sizeable decrease."