Flood alert: City Council urges people to take precautions amid concerns Cork could face significant flooding

Cork City Council is urging households and businesses to take action amid concerns the city could face a significant flooding event on Wednesday, similar to that which occurred on October 20th.

Cork witnessed significant flooding in late October, prompting the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar to open the Emergency Humanitarian Aid Scheme for small business, community, voluntary and sporting bodies in Cork City and County affected by the flooding.

This evening, Cork City Council asked people to ensure they had suitable defences in place ahead of the flood risk period.

It said that a period of high astronomical Spring Tides is occurring now until Wednesday.

Minor localised flooding is forecast this evening, tomorrow morning and tomorrow evening.

However, Cork City Council said a tidal surge and strong south-easterly winds are forecast for Wednesday morning at 6:21am.

“These factors combined with the morning high tide have the potential to cause significant tidal flooding in the city centre at this time,” the local authority said.

Director of Operations, David Joyce said: “Cork City Council advises all householders and businesses to erect barriers on Tuesday evening (December 15) so that they are in place for the anticipated flooding on Wednesday morning. It is predicted that the flooding could be similar to the event on October 20 last. It is imperative that businesses take active measures to protect their premises so they can continue to trade later on Wednesday morning. We are also recommending that all deliveries are postponed until after 8am on Wednesday''.

Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment Team is monitoring the midweek situation closely and will continue to issue regular updates on the tidal forecast to its Twitter (@corkcitycouncil) account as well as to the City Council’s website (www.corkcity.ie).

The local authority said it has a limited stock of gel-bags and sand-bags available for collection by members of the public and businesses.

These are available from the Council Depot on Anglesea Street (Gel bags) and Tramore Valley Park Civic Amenity Site (gel bags and sand bags) until 6pm this evening and from 9.30am tomorrow until 6pm.