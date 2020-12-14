Centuries-old Cork continues this Christmas for Cork Simon

Nano Nagle Place and Good Day Deli will revive a centuries-old tradition with a Christmas Eve charity collection in aid of Cork Simon.

On Christmas Eve, Nano Nagle and Good Day Deli will be offering a warm mug of soup and mulled apple juice to the people of Cork in return for a voluntary donation to Cork Simon Community.

When Nano Nagle founded the Presentation Community on Christmas Eve 1775, she celebrated by hosting a Christmas dinner for the poor; a tradition her sisters continued down the years.

This tradition was revived in 2017 and this year, the event will also have Christmas Carols from the SHEP Community Choir.

Speaking on the event, Chief Executive at Nano Nagle Place, Shane Clarke said that the event will reflect the ethos of Nano Nagle.

“The new take by Nano Nagle Place, on a centuries-old Cork tradition, reflects our ongoing mission to preserve the heritage, ethos and philosophy of Nano Nagle and her pioneering work in education, and for the poor and underprivileged.”

The event takes place between 11 am and 1pm at Nano Nagle Place on Christmas Eve, with donations going to Cork Simon.