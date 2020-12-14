Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 15:51

Velo Coffee Roasters announce deal with Dunnes Stores 

Rob Horgan and Suzanne Casey of Cafe Velo Coffee Roasters jump for joy as Christmas comes early with Velo BMX hitting the shelves of Dunnes Stores.

Velo Coffee Roasters are preparing to expand their businesses after a successful year and the announcement of a deal with Dunnes Stores just in time for Christmas.

Velo Coffee Roasters today announced that their ‘Velo BMX’ coffee will be available from Dunnes Stores in the coming weeks.

The deal will see the Cork coffee roasters roll-out the award-winning product in stores nationwide in time for the Christmas period.

Speaking on the announcement, business owner, Rob Horgan said that Velo Coffee Roasters has had a successful year.

“We’ve been really lucky. There are two sides to Covid, there are businesses that have suffered hugely, and thrived and we're lucky that we’re one of the ones that have thrived” he said.

“A lot of people are getting more familiar with good quality coffee and want the at-home experience of a café, so we sell a lot of machines online but since the lockdown, our online sales really took off,” said Brand Manager David Doyle.

Velo BMX will be hitting the shelves of Dunnes Stores just in time for Christmas.
Online sales for November for Velo Coffee Roasters surpassed the entire sales of 2019 by over 100 times and they have sold to 26 countries this year alone.

In addition, the Cork business, who were founded in 2017, has moved to a larger location in order to deal with the increasing demand and production.

The artisan roasters recently hired two new staff members to help with the online sales and with the expansion to Dunnes Stores nationwide, they are expecting to hire even more staff in the new year.

“Being able to continue to deal with Dunnes throughout Covid and actually getting on shelves is fantastic and as it takes life in there, we predict Dunnes alone will lead to two new jobs next year,” said Mr Horgan.

“We’re excited about investing in the company and team over the coming months, by getting a new roaster, new packing facilities and creating more job opportunities around the businesses, we plan to bring it to the next level again in the new year,” he added.

