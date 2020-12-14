Cork to benefit from significant Bus Eireann services announcement

BUS Éireann has announced details of their most significant single enhancement of services in more than 15 years.

The announcement includes a commitment to introduce new and increased frequency in routes totalling an additional 3 million kilometres a year.

They will also create 120 jobs nationwide and improve greater bus frequency in Cork city.

The services will be rolled out in coming weeks.

Driver posts will be created as a result of the enhancements being delivered through the July Stimulus, with half requiring external recruitment in the areas of Ballina, Cork, Drogheda, Dundalk and Limerick. Recruitment for some positions is ongoing and in the last months, women recruits have accounted for 15% of new drivers hired.

In Cork city, a new cross-city service will be introduced linking Glanmire with CUH via the city centre. The frequency of city services will also be increased to three services an hour between Glanmire and the city centre. Additional evening and weekend services will also be introduced on Routes 202 and 208.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan welcomed the announcement. “These new and improved services will mean that public transport will be a viable option for more people outside Dublin than ever before. By providing more choice and frequency we will connect more communities and encourage the switch from cars, while also reducing traffic, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.”

Anne Graham, CEO, National Transport Authority; was pleased with the news; “Each of these service enhancements have been carefully considered and created to meet either increased demand or to address gaps in existing services. Our public transport system must continue to evolve with the needs of passengers, and it is with that in mind that each of the service improvements have been designed,” she said.

Stephen Kent, CEO, Bus Éireann, are delighted they can meet the growing demand from the public; “Our passenger numbers in town and city services across the country have demonstrated that investment in services is quickly followed by growth. The demand is there. On route 220 in Cork, Ireland’s first 24-hour city route, this increased by 70% within a year of improvements. We expect the increase in frequency in services in Cork to be welcomed. We’re glad to be able to deliver services in our regional towns and cities that provide for more balanced regional development and growth, especially as people consider new and more flexible ways of working and living,” he added.