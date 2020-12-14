Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 11:06

40 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

33 people are waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital this morning. Pic; Larry Cummins

40 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s Trolley Watch, 33 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital, the second highest figure for any ED in the country.

Elsewhere in Cork, seven admitted patients are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally, 266 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

Of these 212 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 56 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

