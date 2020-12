Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Cork, as well as Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

The warning is valid from 9pm on Tuesday evening until 9am Wednesday morning.

The forecaster has said that southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h.

There will also be a risk of coastal flooding.