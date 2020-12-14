Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 08:58

Cork business to donate meals to those in need this Christmas

Pictured are Yasmin Hyde and her daughters, Rose Callaghan and  Maxine Hyde.

A Cork business is set to help those in need this Christmas by donating meals to Food Cloud.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it difficult for charities to fundraise. 

This year Ballymaloe Foods, instead of sending gifts to thank their customers, will be donating 30 meals to the charity in the name of each customer.

The company have also just launched their Free Christmas Recipe Booklet with 14 delicious festive recipes and ideas for tasty starters, sides and desserts. 

For every download of this Booklet, the team will donate a jar of Ballymaloe Relish to Food Cloud who will distribute these jars to local charities and community groups in Ireland for Christmas.

Maxine Hyde general manager of Ballymaloe Foods said: “It’s been such a challenging year for so many people and this Christmas is going to look and feel so different for us all. Everyone is trying their best to have the most normal Christmas they can and charitable donations seem more critical now than ever before. 

"We wanted to give something to those people who are most in need and felt partnering with FoodCloud was a direct way we could make a small difference.”

To download the booklet, visit the Ballymaloe Foods website.

cork businesscork christmas
