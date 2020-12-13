Cork siblings to embark on gruelling 180km cycle for charity 

CORK siblings Kevin and Brian O’Driscoll will embark on a gruelling 180km cycle on Saturday to raise money for St Vincent de Paul.

The O’Driscoll brothers hail from a well-known GAA family in Caheragh.

The family is steeped in Gaelic football, with both Kevin and Brian, along with their other brother Colm all having represented the Cork senior footballers with great distinction.

The brothers will cycle the length of Cork to raise funds for a very worthy cause said Brian.

“We are both relatively fit. We thought it would be nice to embark on this charity cycle and raise funds for a great cause. We decided to do it for St Vincent de Paul because we are aware of the great work they do within the local community. We are also aware that they are struggling for funds this year given the circumstances. Every donation will help. They are a great organisation. We are very conscious of the struggles a lot of families have and especially coming up to Christmas time, it is most apparent. It is nice to do our bit and help ease the burden on people and families. No one knows what is around the corner,” said Brian.

The siblings have decided on a novel route that is designed to test out their endurance levels. They aim to start from Mizen Head at 7am on Saturday and will finish up in Kilbehenny.

Brian is looking forward to the challenge. “Both of us are relatively new to cycling. We are going to cycle the length of the county which is 180 kilometers in total. We will depart from Mizen Head. We will travel first to Durrus, then on to Dunmanway. We will then proceed on to Lissarda, before reaching Mallow. Our plan is to finish up in Kilbehenny which is just on the border with Limerick by 5pm that day. We are not setting any time targets. We just want to get the challenge completed,” he added.

Since they announced their intention to engage in this fundraiser, they have received very generous financial donations. People have also volunteered to support them for various legs of their journey.

Brian is very grateful to all for the support they have received. “We will have a support vehicle with us. There has been a great interest since we set up this fundraiser. We will also have people cycling with us for stretches of the journey. It will break it up nicely for us.”

Their sporting background should provide them with the required fitness levels and will to complete this challenging cycle.

Brian is under no illusions however about how challenging this cycle will be.

“It will be tough. We have been practicising a bit. It has not been easy with the weather and short evenings. None of the two of us is that experienced with bikes, which will pose a bit of a challenge. Hopefully, our GAA fitness will stand to us. There will also be a good bit of competitive rivalry between us on the day which will spur us on.”