Cork hotelier warns hotels could shut by January without more support 

Hotel owners are calling on the Government to review what they have described as “shortcomings” in the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) as many face revenue drops in excess of 75% this month.
General manager of Vienna Woods Hotel in Glanmire, Michael Magner, is among those to have experienced a significant hit.
Mr Magner said it cost €55,000 a month just to maintain the building’s heating, electricity, and IT systems during lockdown.
The entrepreneur is just one of many hotel owners struggling, following a 91% drop in hotel revenue nationwide in the month of November alone.
Some 44% of hotel owners nationwide are expecting hits in excess of 75% to their revenues this month.
According to the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), an anomaly in how the CRSS is structured means that despite the record drops in revenue for December, these hotels will be excluded from the scheme.
A recent survey from the IHF reported occupancy levels of just 22% in hotels and guesthouses this month, as bookings plunge compared to December, 2019.
Chairperson of the IHF Cork branch, Fergal Harte, said that occupancy levels are expected to be at a mere 21% in the South West.
“This wasn’t going into wages or food purchases. We now have to stay open in very difficult circumstances. Either way, we are going to lose money. We cannot afford to continuously lose money. Supports like the CRSS are vital for our sector.”