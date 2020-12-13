Toy show star Adam King receives fan mail from Taoiseach

A CORK boy who captured hearts after his appearance on the Late Late Toy Show has received his first piece of fan mail from none other than the Taoiseach.

Adam King shot to fame after discussing his dream to work for NASA with RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy. The Clonpriests National School's drawing of a virtual hug-which he created especially for his television debut- has now been immortalised on an An Post Christmas stamp.

An Taoiseach Miceál Martin is now the latest member of Adam's unofficial fan club.

Mr Martin praised the six-year-old in a letter describing him as an inspiration.

"In my speech to the county on Friday night, I thanked Ireland's children for their strength and for the way you have all coped with Covid," he wrote.

"I could not believe that just a few hours later the country would see such a perfect example of that strength on the Late Late Toy Show. Your virtual hug and your obvious kindness made the point better than I ever could. You are an inspiration Adam. Thank you so much for the strength that you will have given to everyone watching."

He also encouraged Adam to pursue his dream of one day working for NASA.

"Continue to be yourself and your dream to work with NASA will surely come true."

He even promised to put in a good word for Adam with man of the moment Santa.

"I will make sure that Santa gets a good report through our diplomatic staff," he said.

Mr Martin also gave a nod to Adam's brothers and sisters and said:

"I hope you and your mum and dad Fiona and David, as well as Danny, Katie, Robert and little Sarah have a lovely Christmas. You certainly deserve it."

Adam's family were said to be "very proud and humbled" to receive the letter.