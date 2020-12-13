Covid-19 latest: CMO voices concern over surge in daily number of new cases reported 

The Chief Medical Officer has expressed concern over a rise in Covid-19 incidence.

This evening, authorities confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) had been notified of 429 new cases of Covid-19 including 20 cases in Cork.

One additional death related to Covid-19 was reported to the HPSC.

Of today’s cases, 198 are men / 230 are women, 66% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

There were 122 cases in Dublin, 46 in Donegal, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Laois, 20 in Cork and the remaining 189 cases are spread across all other counties.

Speaking this evening, Dr. Tony Holohan said; “Today, I am concerned that we are seeing the incidence of Covid-19 rising again. 429 is a large number of cases by the standard of recent weeks and the five day moving average has now increased above 300 per day.

“Our efforts in Level 5 in recent weeks brought the 14-day incidence rate down to 78 per 100,000 population, put us in a position of having the lowest disease incidence in Europe and ultimately protected many people and saved many lives.

“Take today’s figures as a sign that we all must now reduce our social contacts, limit our interactions with those outside our households, weigh the risks of what socialising we are planning over the next two weeks, so that we can all have as safe a Christmas as possible.”