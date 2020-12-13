Flood warning: City council issues flood alert for Cork

CORK city council is advising businesses to brace themselves amid predictions of high astronomical spring tides from tomorrow evening.

A tidal surge combined with strong south-easterly winds is currently forecast for Wednesday morning and expected to result in significant flooding.

High tides are expected tomorrow (Monday) and Tuesday. However, this will likely result in only minor localised flooding along low-lying quays of Cork city.

The natural cycle of high tides is set to occur on Monday at 5.09pm, Tuesday at 5:33am and 5:57pm and Wednesday at 6:21am and 6:43pm.

Businesses and households are being advised to take the necessary precautions to protect property and stay updated through Cork City Council's Twitter page. Gel bags and sandbags will be available for collection at allocated times at Tramore Valley Park's Civic amenity site and South Link Road. Gel bags will also be available at an assigned council depot on Anglesea Terrace.

Collections times include tomorrow (Monday) at 12.30pm until 6pm and Tuesday from 9.30am until 6pm.

Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment Team is monitoring the midweek situation extremely closely and will continue to issue regular updates on the tidal forecast to our Twitter (@corkcitycouncil) account as well as the City Council’s Website