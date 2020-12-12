'An enormous achievement': CMO salutes young people for their role in reducing Covid-19

IRELAND'S chief medical officer has saluted the country's younger generation, describing the significant reduction in cases among the 19 to 24 group as an "enormous achievement."

He made the comments as 248 news cases and three additional deaths were reported today.

Dr. Tony Holohan was full of praise for young people in Ireland saying they had "led the way" in Ireland's fight against Covid-19.

“Ireland currently has the lowest incidence in Europe and has protected against the significant mortality and severe illness that many European countries, as well as the United States, have experienced," he said. "Our younger generation led the way, with the incidence in the 19-24 year age group reduced from 432 per 100,000 population to 41 per 100,000 population.

"This is an enormous achievement."

There has now been a total of 2,123 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The 248 confirmed cases today brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland to 75,756.

Of the cases notified today 124 are men, 122 are women and 67% are under 45 years of age.

99 of the new cases are in Dublin, 21 in Louth, 16 in Limerick, 15 in Meath and 13 in Cavan.

The remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 185 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Holohan reiterated the need for continued efforts to curb the spread.

“We all need to recognise how well our younger generation has reduced their contacts and helped to protect the whole population. We all now need to follow this example in the weeks ahead.

“We can do this by planning from now for Christmas to reduce our social contacts and limit our activities to those that are essential and most important to us.”