Apart but singing with one voice: Cork cathedral to showcase carol service with a difference this weekend

Members of 11 choirs from across the Diocese of Cork and Ross will take part in a Christmas Carol Service streamed from the North Cathedral in Cork tomorrow evening.

Each choir will participate from their own church and the unique service will be hosted by Bishop Fintan Gavin.

Parishes cannot hold Christmas Carol Services this year due to Covid19 restrictions and choirs have largely been silent since March.

The choirs will use webcams installed in inidividual churches to link to the Cathedral of St. Mary and St. Anne.

The service will be streamed from there on Sunday at 7.30pm.

Each church has a small number of participants from their choir, socially distanced, who sing from their own church.

Bishop Fintan Gavin will lead the service of carols, readings and prayers from the Cathedral.

It will be live-streamed on www.corkcathedral.ie.