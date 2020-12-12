'Life-changing effects': Cork drivers urged to take more care following speed crackdown

A Cork GP and former lord mayor is calling on drivers to reduce their speed and take care on the roads, having attended the scenes of a number of local car crashes.

Cork North-West councillor Dr John Sheehan highlighted his concerns around findings from National Slow Down Day, which detected a total of 892 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

There were a number of incidents recorded in Cork, including a driver travelling at 94km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 Commons Road.

National Slow Down Day was held over a 24 hour period from Friday at 7am.

An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked a total of 186,125 vehicles in total and detected 892 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Dr Sheehan, whose practice is in Blackpool, said he has had to attend various car crashes, including in his immediate area.

"I have come across road traffic accidents that have had life-changing effects on both sides," he said.

"For the victims, this is something that can happen in a split second. I have seen people who got up and went about their morning as normal.

"By the end of that their lives have changed dramatically."

The GP added that even minor crashes can have devastating effects.

"We've had situations where crashes have happened literally outside our door. Even smaller crashes can have devastating effects for older people and their confidence. When we are young we can feel like we are invincible but nobody is made out of metal.

"There are cases where a person is in their seventies and still replaying the crash in their mind years later and wondering "what if?." This has a ripple effect that severely impacts, not just the victim, but there friends and family too. Just like people were encouraged to wear seatbelts a few years ago, this is a culture that needs to change."

North-West councillor, Kenneth Collins (Sinn Féin) added to concerns for families being affected in the area.

"I've come across people who were knocked down and one family who lost a loved one," Mr Collins said. "It's worrying that speeding is still happening. It woud be beneficial to see more traffic calming measures introduced into the Common's Road area.

"It's also important that young people are educated about the dangers of speeding through a transition year programme. When you learn this when you're young it does stick in your mind."

Other notable incidents occurred in the Kilknockan, Mallow area where a driver was travelling at 91km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N20.

The R600 in the Corruragh Riverstick area is also mentioned in the report after a driver was caught travelling at 72km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Gardaí identified a motorist driving 71km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R612 Knocknagore in Crosshaven while speeds of 66km/h in a 50km/h zone were recorded on the Boreenmanna Road.

A motorist was found to be travelling at126km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N71 Ballinvrinsig Waterfall Cork features in the report as well as speeds of 62km/h recorded in a 50km/h zone on the Douglas Road