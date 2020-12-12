Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 12:34

Swing at the Port of Cork: Online treat for music-lovers this weekend 

Maeve Lee

Music-lovers can enjoy a real Cork production this weekend with a live-streamed performance from the Port of Cork.

This year, instead of the annual Swing in the Park, different artists and musicians from across Cork took part in the Swing by the Lee which saw a verity of performances from various landmarks in Cork city.

As part of the reimagining of Swing in the Park, Marguerite O’ Connor will be launching one of the many virtual performances which took place across Cork City over the summer.

This Sunday a September performance by ‘The Songstress’, Marguerite O’ Connor and The Loungeman will be available to stream on the Swing in the Park Facebook page

The performance is set at the Port of Cork and according to Ms O’ Connor, it will be “pure jazz and swing”.

Viewers can enjoy renditions of musicians Ella Fitzgerald, Amy Winehouse and Frank Sinatra among other jazz and swing artists.

The performance will also include a duet from Ms O’ Connor and The Loungeman and it will be available to stream from 7pm on Sunday.

