Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 20:33

Popular Cork store announces 24-hour opening for one day only

The Penneys store in the Wilton will open for 24 hours on Friday, December 18. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Breda Graham

Wilton Shopping Centre has announced that one of its most popular stores will open for a total of 24 hours next week.

The Penneys store in the shopping centre will open for 24 hours on Friday, December 18, giving shoppers the opportunity to shop throughout the night.

Taking to social media, the shopping centre posted that “excited is an understatement”.

Non-essential retailers reopened their doors on December 1 after almost six weeks of closure as the country took a phased approach to entering Level 3 restrictions for the Christmas period.

Under the latest Covid-19 restrictions, customers are required to wear a mask upon entering a store.

It is also mandatory for retail staff to wear a face covering unless there is a partition or they take all reasonable steps to keep a 2-metre distance from others.

From Friday, November 27, the Government has recommended that people also wear a face covering in crowded outdoor spaces where a lot of people gather together, such as a busy shopping street.

