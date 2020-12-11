Number of Cork motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

A number of motorists in Cork have been detected driving over the speed limit during the first 12 hours of An Garda Síochána’s National Slow Down Day campaign.

The garda operation began at 7am with a total of 653 vehicles across the country detected travelling over the speed limit between then and 7pm.

GoSafe has checked the speed of a total of 154,869 vehicles so far today.

One motorist was detected driving at 94km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N20 Commons Road in Cork, while another drove at 91km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N20 in Kilknockan in Mallow.

Other speeds detected across Cork included 72km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R600 in Corruragh in Riverstick; 71km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R612 in Knocknagore in Crosshaven; 66km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Boreenmanna Road; 126km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N71 in Ballinvrinsig in Waterfall; 62km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Douglas Road; and 122km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N71 in Ballynagrumoolia in Waterfall.

Latest figures show that the number of people caught speeding on Irish roads increased by 26% compared to last year.

Figures show 151,055 motorists were recorded speeding between January 1 and October 31, 2020.

The National Slow Down Day will finish at 7am tomorrow and gardaí say the objective is to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce road injuries.

As part of the operation, 1,300 high-visibility speed enforcement zones have been set up with speed enforcement checks being conducted nationwide.

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) continue to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits.