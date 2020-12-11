Woman caught shoplifting in Cork city had 89 previous convictions

A six-month jail term was imposed on a woman for five counts of shoplifting in Cork city.

Margaret Foley, 33, admitted shoplifting at the different shops in the city.

Foley of Cork Simon Community and previously of Moss Lane, Riverway, Douglas, Cork, was given the jail term by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Foley stole twice from Dealz on Grand Parade, taking €60 worth of Yankee candles and a pair of pyjamas on different dates last month.

She also committed thefts at River Island, Carraig Donn jewellers in Merchants Quay, and Aldi at Eglinton Street.

Sergeant Lyons said Margaret Foley had 89 previous convictions including 29 counts of theft, one of robbery and two of burglary.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said, “She has had a lot of difficulty in her life. She is trying to do something about her addictions for the first time ever.”