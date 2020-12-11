Jail for man who obstructed garda drug search by swallowing item

A man swallowed an item as gardaí approached to conduct a drugs search and now he has been jailed for four months for impeding the search.

A concurrent sentence of four months was imposed on Seán Lee for carrying a knife on another occasion.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “This man has 69 previous convictions including various counts for violence and robbery and two for the sale or supply of drugs in the city.” The judge imposed a total sentence of four months on Seán Lee at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused man came to the attention of gardaí at St. Luke’s in Cork.

“He had a green flick-knife in his pocket. He said he got it in the poundshop.

“In another incident on October 27 gardaí got a report of males in a known spot for drug users at Lee Walk.

“When gardaí were walking towards him he had an item concealed in his mouth. He swallowed the item and attempted to obstruct the search by swallowing the item,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, the 31-year-old from Meadow View in Midleton had worked in construction but lost this employment during Covid.

Mr Burke said the accused found himself in and out of homelessness and had battled with addiction issues over the last five years.

“There was nothing untoward with the knife. It was so small there was a hardly a blade on it at all,” Mr Burke said.