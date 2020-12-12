Taoiseach welcomes progress on additional paediatric beds for Cork

Capital approval on Phase 2 of the Paediatric Department at Cork University Hospital has progressed, which will provide 74 replacement beds, 50 children and 24 infant beds, as well as four high dependency unit beds and associated accommodation.

The project, which is expected to cost in excess of €20m, will cater for both Mercy University Hospital and Cork University Hospital Paediatric Departments.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the news is "very welcome" for families across Cork and Munster.

However, in order to enable the development to progress in a timely manner, and to allow the development of a dedicated paediatric theatre space under Phase 3 in conjunction with Phase 2, Mr Martin said a cost-benefit analysis is required.

Ernst and Young have been appointed to carry out this analysis and are expected to have it completed in January 2021.

“This is very welcome news for families across Cork and indeed the Munster region.

"I am acutely aware of the need to modernise the Paediatric facilities in Cork and progressing this development at Cork University Hospital has been a high priority for me and HSE management,” Mr Martin said.

“Following the report back from Ernst and Young in January the aim will be to continue moving this project forward without delay to the planning stage as soon as possible in 2021.”

It’s understood the project is expected to go to planning stages in Summer 2021.