Cork Airport issues passenger advice ahead of 'quietest Christmas in decades'

Cork Airport has reminded passengers arriving over the Christmas season to comply with Covid-19 restrictions when meeting and greeting people upon arrival.

A total of about 6,500 passengers are expected to arrive into the airport for the Christmas and New Year season, significantly fewer than in previous years.

1,600 passengers are set to arrive into the airport next week while a further 3,200 are expected to land back on Cork soil the following week ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Another 1,600 passengers will arrive into the airport before New Year’s Eve on the final week of the year beginning Monday, December 28.

Cork Airport Head of Communications, Kevin Cullinane, said: “Face masks or coverings must be worn when in the airport terminal, on board the aircraft and until you’ve reached your final destination.

“We have taken every step to look after the safety and well-being of our customers since the outset of the pandemic and we remind everyone using Cork Airport to observe social distance and use the hand sanitiser stations and dispensers located throughout the airport terminal,” he said.

To help maintain social distancing, access to the terminals is limited to passengers, crew and airport staff and anyone planning to collect passengers should arrange to meet them outside the terminal building.

The Government’s current advice for travel to and from the 30 countries within the EU traffic lights system is to “exercise a high degree of caution” and general advice for any other overseas travel remains to “avoid non-essential travel”.

It is estimated that 13,000 people will travel through the airport in total over Christmas, compared to almost 119,000 people last year.

Mr Cullinane said that the airport will experience “one of the quietest Christmases in decades this year” with just five routes operating compared to 32 last year.