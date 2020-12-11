Latest data shows drop in Covid-19 cases recorded in almost all local areas in Cork

The volume of Covid-19 cases being reported has dropped across almost all local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork, according to new data showing the 14-day case numbers and incidence rates of the virus.

The weekly figures, available from the Covid-19 Data Hub, showcase information at a LEA level across Ireland from November 24 to December 7.

It shows that the 14-day volume of confirmed cases reported has dropped in almost every LEA in Cork when compared with last week when data was reported for the period from November 17 to November 30.

In the Cork City North East LEA, the number of cases reported in the 14 days up to December 7 dropped on the previous week, from 27 cases to 20 while the incidence rate per 100,000 population also decreased from 64 to 47.4.

The Cork City South East LEA also saw a drop in cases by one, from 13 cases to 12 while the 14-day incidence rate went from 30.4 to 28.

In the Cork City North West LEA, case numbers remained the same with just 5 cases reported and the incidence rate also remained the same at just 12.4.

Cork City South West LEA reported 28 cases this week, a significant decrease on the 88 cases last week, with the incidence rate decreasing from 187 to 59.5.

The number of cases reported in the Cork South Central LEA also dropped, from 94 cases last week to 46 this week and the rate decreased from 243.1 to 119.

Most commuter towns also saw rates decline.

The Mallow LEA went from reporting 8 cases last week to less than 5 cases this week with the incidence rate per 100,000 people dropping from 27.4 to less than 5 also.

The Fermoy LEA saw cases drop from 11 to less than 5 and the incidence rate declined from 30.2 to less than 5.

Cobh LEA cases decreased from 14 cases to 9 and the rate went from 41 to 26.4, while Carrigaline LEA cases declined from 11 to 7 with the 14-day incidence rate decreasing from 31.3 to 19.9.

Midleton LEA saw a decrease in the incidence rate from 24.2 to 13.2 with cases decreasing from 11 to 6.

In the Bandon/Kinsale LEA, the cases increased slightly from 9 to 11 and the incidence rate went from 24.1 to 29.5.

The Bantry/West Cork LEA still has less than five cases recorded with a 14-day incidence rate of less than five also.

In Skibbereen/West Cork LEA, cases decreased from 11 last week to 7 this week and the incidence rate decreased from 36.3 to 23.1.

Kanturk saw cases decline from 10 to 5 this week and the incidence rate dropping from 40.1 to 20.1 and Macroom recorded 27 cases and a slight decrease in the incidence rate from 81.4 to 73.3.