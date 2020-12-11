Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 17:46

Covid latest: 3 deaths & 313 new cases

70 cases were reported in Dublin, with 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal, 18 in Laois and the remaining 154 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,120 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, 11 December, the HPSC has been notified of 313 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 75,507 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 144 are men and 169 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 35 years old.

Cork reported 12 cases.

As of 2pm today 197 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

