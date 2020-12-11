Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 17:31

Man who made sexual proposition to schoolgirl has sentencing adjourned 

A 58-year-old Cork man who made a sexual proposition to a schoolgirl on her way to school was ordered to do a course recommended for him by the probation service.

Judge Olann Kelleher said to Anthony Harris at Cork District Court, “I am going to adjourn sentence for one year for you to do that course.

“This is a very serious charge as you are aware. The probation service have recommended a special course you could take that would be of benefit to society and to yourself.

“You have to attend all appointments with the probation office and engage in the work as recommended by the probation officer. I am going to give you a chance to get the benefit of this because it is a very serious charge.” 

58-year-old Anthony Harris or Orrery Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, had sentencing adjourned two months ago following his plea of guilty to a charge of restricting the personal liberty of a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the facts of the case on that occasion stating, “A juvenile female made a complaint that while walking to school she was approached between August and November 2019 a number of times by a man.

“She said he said to her, ‘You have a lovely voice, you should be on X-Factor.’ 

“On November 6 2019 she said he stood in front of her when she was on her way to school and spoke to her about skipping school and going down on him, asking would she kiss him or perform oral sex.

“She walked away. He called her back. She was scared.” 

When Anthony Harris was questioned he accepted he was the man who was talking to the girl.

