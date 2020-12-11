Major infrastructure works to be completed imminently in Bandon

BANDON town is on the cusp of a very bright future, with major infrastructure works due to be completed in the early months of next year.

The flood relief scheme has been implemented in recent months, a new Primary Care Centre is due to be completed in January and the main drainage scheme will be completed before the end of the first quarter. When these projects are completed, Transport Placemaking and Public Realm Enhancement work on the various footpaths and lights in the town will then be initiated.

Chairperson of the Bandon Business Association Hillary O’Farrell said that while the town has had a tough year, it is "a town on the up".

“Bandon has had a tough year. Bandon has had a lot of ongoing construction works over the last four years. Covid on top of this was tough. Bandon is a very resilient town, however. We always fight back and come back for more. We had serious flooding issues in 2009. We came back from that. We are just finishing the flood relief scheme. It has been tested and it came through flying colours. This is a great source of relief to residents and business owners.” she said.

Ms O’Farrell is confident the town has a bright future ahead.

“The Transport Placemaking and Public Realm Enhancement Plan will commence after the drainage is completed. This will involve a lovely facelift for the town. We are getting huge investments in the town over the next few years which is very positive. Bandon is most definitely a town on the up. There is a great community spirit here. We have a very strong and vibrant business association. Investment is being put into the town. We are looking forward to a busy festive season and a positive 2021,” she added.

Senator Lombard echoed Ms O’Farrell’s positive sentiments.

“Bandon is a real market town. We need to promote Bandon and ensure it continues to go from strength to strength. We need to make sure Bandon becomes the gateway to West Cork.”