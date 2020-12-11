Thousands of toys donated to children in Direct Provision in Cork

Over 1,000 toys were collected last weekend in Cork following a Christmas gifts collection for children living in Direct Provision.

The collection was organised by Abolish Direct Provision in conjunction with their Christmas talent show which will take place nationally over Zoom for children and families living in Direct Provision.

Following a number of collections across Cork, volunteers were “blown away” by the response and the number of toys and gifts which were donated.

According to Niamh Rooney, a volunteer with Abolish Direct Provision, the Cork collections saw a total of about 1,200 toys donated to the cause.

“We were actually blown away. We were really, really happy with the turnout,” she said.

“People were really generous with what they gave, and they put a lot of thought into it and that was something that really struck me.”

The collections are in conjunction with a Christmas Talent Show which the organisation will host virtually on 12 December for children living in Direct Provision.

Nationally, the collections have received approximately 3,000 gifts which will be given children living in Direct Provision who may otherwise not receive Christmas presents this year.

“It’s to do something for the children at Christmas. Also, to raise awareness is one of the best things to come from it I think. We have a lot of people who come up and ask: ‘what is Direct Provision?’, how can I help?’, so that is also a very important aspect,” added Ms Rooney.

The toys will be donated to children living in Direct Provision in Cork and due to the generosity at this year’s collection, some of the extra gifts will be given to children in Direct Provision Centres in other locations across Ireland.

All of the gifts donated will be given to children living in Direct Provision during the live-streamed talent show, hosted by Abolish Direct Provision, which will take place on 12 December.