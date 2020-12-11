'I need treatment, not prison': Man charged with burglary at Cork restaurant remanded in custody 

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a man accused of carrying out a burglary at staff quarters of Nando’s restaurant in Cork city.

Trevor Hegarty of 48 Gurranabraher Avenue was charged with carrying out the burglary on December 1.

Detective Garda Brian Barron objected to bail being granted to the accused.

Defence solicitor Pat Horan applied for bail for Hegarty.

Det. Garda Barron said, “He has a serious heroin addiction and is currently suffering from that and it has a huge influence over his actions at the moment.”

Mr Horan said, “He operated alone and does not hang around in gangs or anything like that.

He presents well in court today. He says he has been clean of drugs.”

Det. Garda Barron said of the accused that he does look healthier but he had drug paraphernalia on him at the time of his arrest.

Mr Horan said, “He was living in a tent by Kent railway station. The tent was mounted on a wooden pallet. He was asked to move on and he did move on.

Hegarty is charged with carrying out a burglary at Dando’s restaurant on Academy Street, Cork, on December 1.

It was alleged that at 6.45 pm on December 1, Nando’s was closed except for a click and collect service to the public but that the accused got in by a staff entrance and went upstairs where he went through a staff locker room and stole €30.

Hegarty said, “I am clean since last Wednesday – off heroin, off methadone, off everything. I can stay at 48 Gurranabraher Avenue as long as I am clean.

“All I have is my word. I was doing it to feed my drug habit. Last time I had drugs was on Tuesday – I had Benzo’s.

“I need treatment, not prison.”

Judge Kelleher said, “Of course you need treatment but the public need protection.

Mr Horan said Hegarty is taking steps to deal with his issues.

Judge Kelleher remanded him in custody until December 15. Sgt. Gearóid Davis said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions on the accused, who is aged around 30.