Motorist caught driving almost double the speed limit on Cork road during first hours of National Slow Down Day

A motorist was detected driving almost double the legal limit on a Cork road during the first two hours of National Slow Down Day.

An Garda Síochána is conducting a national speed enforcement operation today with high visibility speed checks over a 24 hour period until 7am tomorrow morning.

According to a garda spokesperson, the operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement across the 1,300 speed enforcement zones, as well as the delivery of a road safety message through national, local and social media.

This will be supported by the conducting of speed enforcement checks by An Garda Síochána Roads Policing Units nationwide.

In just two hours this morning, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 23,275 vehicles this morning and detected 128 vehicles traveling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

In one case a motorist was found to be traveling at 94km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 Commons Road.

Another motorist was detected driving at 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R612 Knocknagore, Crosshaven.

A garda spokesperson said that An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits "in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads."