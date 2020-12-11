Gardaí appealing for witnesses following fatal Cork crash

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for anyone who was in the area where a woman died in a collision yesterday, and has any information or footage, to contact them.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision at the junction of the North Ring Road and the Old Youghal Road, outside Mayfield Business Park, Cork.

The collision occurred at approximately 4:50pm and involved an articulated lorry and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Cork University Hospital for post mortem.

The road was closed while forensic collision investigators carried out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 4:30pm and 5:00pm and has any information or footage (including dash cam) to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510 or any Garda Station.