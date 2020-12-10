Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel

A 36-year-old man who ‘caused havoc’ at the Metropole Hotel in Cork one year ago by kicking out and spitting in the direction of gardaí was fined and given a suspended jail term.

Evin Anglim of Ballyregan House, Killinick, Wexford, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to charges of obstructing gardaí, engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “He created havoc that night in the hotel and then he says he cannot remember anything.

“He was threatening, abusive and obstructive and being drunk and a danger. He kicked out at gardaí. He made various threats to people in the Metropole hotel.”

Judge Kelleher imposed a four-month suspended jail term on the accused for obstructing gardaí in the course of their work. He imposed a fine of €250 for threatening behaviour and €150 for being drunk and a danger.

The judge was told that when the defendant drinks to excess, “he can lose the run of himself.” The incident dated back to December 3 2019 at the Metropole Hotel on MacCurtain Street.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused man had his teeth clenched and his hands gripped into fists.

When the gardaí asked for his name and address he refused and responded by kicking out and spitting in their direction but he said there was no physical contact from the spitting or the kicking.