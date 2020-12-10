Plans lodged for SHD on Cork's northside

A planning application for a strategic housing development (SHD) on the grounds of the former St Kevin’s Hospital site in Shanakiel has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála by the Land Development Agency (LDA).

The proposed development, which is set to be over 24,000 sq m in size, will incorporate 266 residential units, a creche and an office enterprise centre.

Plans outline proposals for 46 townhouses as part of the development, 32 of which are three-bed homes and 14 of which have four-beds, arranged in eleven two-storey blocks.

54 ground floor, two-bed duplex apartments, with 36 three-bed and 18 four-bed duplex townhouses above, arranged in seven three-storey blocks, and 52 walk-up apartments - 11 one-bed and 41 two-bed - arranged in three four-storey blocks are also included in the application.

The former St Kevin’s Hospital itself is set to be stabilized, conserved and renovated to provide 60 apartments - 26 one-bed, and 34 two-bed. The former hospital will also house the creche, while the former chapel building will host the new Office Enterprise centre.

Almost 3,000 sq m of the former hospital buildings are to be demolished, including the former two storey St Dympna’s Hospital block and the former Doctors House.

A play area to the immediate east of St Kevin’s Hospital is also included, as are 241 car parking spaces and 563 bicycle spaces.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has welcomed news that the LDA are progressing the plans.

Mr Gould said: “This is an issue I have been raising for years. This site has been a drain on public resources for the last 18 years. Over €1 million has been spent on security and yet, it was still burned to the ground. The cost of this on the taxpayers has been extortionate and we now need to see real development on the site.

“I would call on the LDA to commit to proactively engage with, and take on board suggestions of, the local communities. There are serious concerns with infrastructure in the area especially with road connections and a lack of bus services.”