Woman (50s) dies following fatal collision in Cork city

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Mayfield earlier today. Credit: Damian Coleman

Amy Nolan

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in the city earlier today.

At approximately 4:50pm, Gardaí were alerted to a collision involving an articulated lorry and a pedestrian which occurred at the junction of the North Ring Road and the Old Youghal Road, outside Mayfield Business Park.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

In a statement, Gardaí said forensic collision investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene.

"The road is currently closed with local diversions in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 4:30pm and 5:00pm and has any information or footage (including dashcam) to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510 or any Garda Station," the statement continued. 

