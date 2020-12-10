Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released

The man (30s) arrested this morning as part of the investigation into the unexplained death of a man in his 20s that occurred on August 29, 2020, outside a premises in Killarney, County Kerry has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director for Public Prosecutions. Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

26-year-old Darragh Sheehan from Doneraile was found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel on Muckross Road in Killarney on August 29 and died a short time later.

Two men were arrested and questioned on Tuesday before being released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two more men were questioned on Wednesday.

The man arrested this morning is the fifth person to date who has been arrested as part of this investigation.