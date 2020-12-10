Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 20:21

Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released

Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released

A file will be prepared for the Director for Public Prosecutions.

The man (30s) arrested this morning as part of the investigation into the unexplained death of a man in his 20s that occurred on August 29, 2020, outside a premises in Killarney, County Kerry has been released without charge. 

A file will be prepared for the Director for Public Prosecutions. Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

26-year-old Darragh Sheehan from Doneraile was found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel on Muckross Road in Killarney on August 29 and died a short time later.

Two men were arrested and questioned on Tuesday before being released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two more men were questioned on Wednesday.

The man arrested this morning is the fifth person to date who has been arrested as part of this investigation.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Woman (50s) dies following fatal collision in Cork city Woman (50s) dies following fatal collision in Cork city
cork crimecork garda
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest