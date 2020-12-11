'Slow Down': Gardaí begin 24 hour speed enforcement operation 

An Garda Síochána is conducting a national speed enforcement operation today.

As part of the organisation’s Christmas Campaign to improve road safety, gardaí wil carry out high visibility speed checks over a 24 hour period from 7am this morning until 7am tomorrow morning as part of Operation ‘Slow Down’.

According to a garda spokesperson, the operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement across the 1,300 speed enforcement zones, as well as the delivery of a road safety message through national, local and social media.

This will be supported by the conducting of speed enforcement checks by An Garda Síochána Roads Policing Units nationwide.

The spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána has continued the roll out of new speed detection devices to our Roads Policing Units and an additional 80 devices have been rolled out for use as part of this operation, with a further 70 devices to be rolled out prior to year-end."

Increase in road fatalaties

It comes as latest figures show more road deaths have been recorded so far this year than the same period last year.

As of 10th December 2020, there have been 137 road fatalities, an increase of 9 on the same date last year.

Between 1st January – 31st October 2020 there have been 151,055 speeding detections, an increase of 26 per cent on same period in 2019.

“In 2019 there were 140 road deaths – this is 140 too many. We can never be complacent about road safety. Excessive and inappropriate speed is a contributory factor in approximately one third of fatal road traffic collisions. The higher the speed, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision,” the garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí say the aim of "Slow Down Day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

“The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads,” a garda spokesperson said.

Government Departments, Local Authorities, Public and private sector fleet operators are invited to participate in the initiative by circulating employees with the key message to "Slow Down” and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.