Gardaí dealing with a fatal collision in Cork city 

Update: Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of what is understood to be a fatal road traffic collision outside Mayfield Business Park involving an articulated lorry and a pedestrian.

It is believed that a woman in her 40s has passed away as a result of the incident.

A woman in her 40s has been killed after she was hit by a van & a lorry while crossing the road near Mayfield Business Park #Cork in the last 30 minutes. @VirginMediaNews @GardaTraffic @CorkCityFire @AmbulanceNAS @NASCork — Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) December 10, 2020

In a statement issued this evening, Gardaí said:

"Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision at the junction of the North Ring Road and the Old Youghal Road, outside Mayfield Business Park, Cork.

"The collision occurred at approximately 4:50pm and involved an articulated lorry and a pedestrian.

"The road is currently closed with local diversions in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible. "No further information is available at this time."

Earlier: Emergency services are currently at the scene of what is understood to be a very serious road traffic collision in Mayfield which occurred at approximately 4:40pm today.

The incident occurred at the junction of the Old Youghal Road and the North Ring Road.

Three units in total from Ballyvolane fire station and Anglesea Street fire station, as well as an ambulance, are currently at the scene.

🚨 Crews are currently dealing with an incident by Tinkers Cross Mayfield.



🚦Traffic restrictions are in place.



Please use an alternative route if possible.#corktraffic pic.twitter.com/aNhpYvnsX3 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) December 10, 2020

Earlier this afternoon, there was another road traffic collision in Bandon.

In a statement, Gardaí said:

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a van and a pedestrian, which occurred on the Glasslyn Road, Bandon, Co. Cork, at approximately 3:35pm this afternoon, 10th December 2020.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 50’s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The road has now reopened."