Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 16:47

Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

Traffic in the city is heavy this evening, as a crash near the Jack Lynch Tunnel has caused long tailbacks on several roads.

Traffic in the city is heavy this evening, as a crash near the Jack Lynch Tunnel has caused long tailbacks on several roads.

AA Roadwatch reported earlier that Gardaí were dealing with a crash on the N40 eastbound just before the northbound entrance to the Jack Lynch Tunnel. 

It is believed that the collision has now cleared, but traffic remains very heavy on approach from J6 Kinsale Road.

AA Roadwatch has also stated that traffic is slow on the South City Link Road from Turner's Cross towards the Quays, "possibly as people avoid the N40".

More to follow as we have it.

