Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over

A couple asleep in bed in Cork city woke to find an intruder in their bedroom and the stranger then threatened the man he would stab him in the neck if he did not hand over cash.

Detective Garda Brian Murphy arrested Stephen O’Sullivan of no fixed address and charged him with burglary at Nicholas Street, Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court.

The detective objected to bail being granted to the 27-year-old because of the seriousness of the alleged offence.

Det. Garda Murphy said access was gained through a downstairs window that was open and that the intruder then went to the bedroom, woke them, made the threat and got €60 to €80 in cash before fleeing.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, applied for the accused man to be released on bail on the burglary charge.

The detective said, “Stephen O’Sullivan has a chronic heroin addiction.”

The detective suggested the accused was a danger to the community in terms of concerns about the possibility of future offending.

“I believe he would commit further serious offences,” Det. Garda Murphy said.

Stephen O’Sullivan gave evidence in his own bail application.

He said, “I’m from Ballyphehane, living with my mother for the last two weeks.

“In the last three/four weeks I am on a maintenance dose of methadone. I met guards when I was getting my hair cut in Pearse Square, Ballyphehane.

“I have been through a bad time in the last couple of years.

“I want to be home with my family for Christmas.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said in cross-examination of the accused, “If you are given bail what is to say we won’t be back here over Christmas with a couple saying you were standing at the end of their bed in the middle of the night.”

The accused replied that he was coming off heroin now and that this was the difference.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused the bail application and remanded O’Sullivan in custody for one week at Cork District Court, on the application of Sergeant Lyons.