Cork-based makers awarded by the Design & Crafts Council Ireland's Future Makers programme

Three Cork-based makers have been awarded by the Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) Future Makers programme.

Ceramicist Antonio Julio López Castro who is studying Ceramics Skills and Design at the DCCI Ceramics Skills & Design Course was awarded material support of €500, Kinsale-based furniture Maker Paul O’Brien was awarded Studio Support of€1,000 and Limerick School of Art & Design graduate Muireann O'Riordan from Glanmire was awarded training support of €500.

Following a call-out for entries in March, Future Makers 2020 received the highest number of entries to date with 232 online applications submitted and assessed through a formal judging process.

A total of 26 applicants were shortlisted and selected to receive awards and supports totalling €25,000.

CEO of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, Rosemary Steen, said that the aim of the programme is to “encourage design thinking and develop the sector as a whole, by investing in the next generation of Irish designers and makers”.

“We hope to work with these emerging makers and students in the years to come, supporting them through our programmes as registered DCCI client enterprises with the potential to grow and generate vital employment,” she said.