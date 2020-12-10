Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 17:13

Unaccompanied learner driver caught speeding and under the influence of drugs on busy Cork road

Cork City Roads Policing Unit recently detected an unaccompanied learner speeding on one of the busiest roads in the city.

Amy Nolan

The driver in question was travelling at 126km/h on the South Link and also had no tax and no insurance. 

The individual was drug tested by Cork City RPU and was found to have cocaine and cannabis in their system. 

"Cork City RPU detected this unaccompanied learner permit driver travelling at 126km/h in rush hour traffic," Gardaí said in a statement posted to social media today.

"Driver drug tested and positive for cocaine & cannabis. No Tax, no Insurance or regard for other road users," they continued. 

