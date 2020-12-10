Works planned to replace problematic water mains in Clonakilty

Works to replace hundreds of metres of “problematic water mains” in Clonakilty are to get underway in the new year.

Irish Water has announced that working in partnership with Cork County Council, it is replacing over 570 meters of problematic water mains in the Cloheen area to tackle high levels of water leakage and improve the reliability of water supply to Clonakilty town and surrounding areas.

The section of works will take place from Connors' Cross due west for approximately 570 metres. It says that in order to complete the works safely and efficiently, a road closure will be required from Connors’ Cross to Ballyduvane Cross South. Local road diversions will be in place for the duration of the road closure.

“Old, damaged pipes will be replaced with modern ductile iron pipes. As the works involve the replacement of the existing trunk water main with a new section in the same trench, a separate temporary pipeline will be installed for the duration of the works to maintain water supply,” Irish Water said.

The works will commence on Monday, 04 January 2021 and are part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme.

They will be carried out by Ward and Burke Ltd. on behalf of Irish Water and are expected to be completed by mid-February.

“Irish Water would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we deliver this vital water network improvement project in the Cloheen area.” said Steven Blennerhassett, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Irish Water.

“Replacing the old, damaged pipes will safeguard water supply in the area. The new trunk main will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages. These improvements to the water network are essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply, now and into the future.”

Irish Water has also advised that the works may involve some short-term water shut offs and say the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. “Where water mains are being constructed, traffic management may be in place during this time. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times,” it said.