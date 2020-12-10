Threshold deals with over 100 illegal evictions despite moratorium

Threshold has revealed that they have dealt with over 100 illegal evictions this year, despite the introduction of protections for tenants and a temporary ban on evictions.

The Annual Report revealed that throughout 2019, Threshold carried out 82,357 actions on behalf of renters in the past year.

The national housing charity also said that between March and August of this year, they advised on almost 300 invalid notices of termination despite the introduction of the moratorium on rental evictions in March and again in October of 2020.

In addition, Threshold intervened in over 100 illegal or threatened evictions.

The report also revealed that throughout 2019, Threshold advisors answered 267 calls per day.

In what is a slight change to the profile of renters in Ireland, 60 per cent of tenants who sought assistance from Threshold were employed, with 75 per cent of those aged between 25 and 44.

More than one-third of all renters requiring Threshold’s assistance in 2019 had received a Notice of Termination from their landlords, with 45 per cent of those receiving a notice due to a landlord's intentions to sell the property.

Speaking on the report, Chairperson of Threshold, Aideen Hayden said that in some cases of illegal eviction, tenants returned home to find that their locks were changed.

“Threshold had to intervene in over 100 illegal or threatened evictions and advised on almost 300 invalid notices of termination between March and August when the first moratorium was in place. In some of these cases, tenants came home to find the locks changed, their belongings still inside and had nowhere to go," she said.

“During the most recent five-week moratorium, introduced alongside Level 5 restrictions in October, we had to intervene in 17 illegal or threatened evictions and advised on 69 invalid notices.

“Through our interventions, we were able to get a number of tenants reinstated in their homes and stopped many of the attempted evictions. However, these tenants are now desperate to find more secure homes as their feelings of safety have been destroyed.

"That is what a home should be, a safe sanctuary. This is what we all deserve," she added.