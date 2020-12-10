Trolley Watch: More than 50 waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

More than 50 admitted are waiting for beds at Cork hospitals this morning.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s Trolley Watch, 43 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department at Cork University Hospital.

The figure is the highest for any emergency department in the country and more than the combined total of people waiting for beds at hospitals across the Eastern Region.

Elsewhere in Cork, 11 people are waiting for beds at the emergency department at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally, 256 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals this morning with 219 patients waiting in emergency departments, while 37 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.