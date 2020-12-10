Cork pupils spread kindness with creative fundraiser 

Pupils at New Inn School in Glanmire are spreading kindness this Christmas, with their own creative fundraiser in aid of Cork Penny Dinners.

Pupils in fourth class at the primary school decided that this Christmas, they wanted to host an extra-special fundraiser in aid of a chosen charity.

With the help of teacher, Trish O’ Regan the entire school has now gotten behind the ‘Fill the Trolley Fundraiser’ in aid of Cork Penny Dinners.

James, Rayane, Abigail and Tommy who are among all the pupils of Scoil Ghleanna Maghair Íochtaraigh (New Inn), Cork, who are collecting non-perishable food and toiletries for Cork Penny Dinners.

Pupils have decorated a trolley which they fill with non-perishable food items and toiletries each morning on their way into school, with all of the items collected to be delivered to the charity later this week.

Having only begun the fundraiser on Monday, Deputy Principal Sharon Cronin said it is already “overflowing”.

“They’re so excited bringing their bag in every day and they are delighted popping it into the trolley,” she said of the pupils.

“We’ve at least three of four trolley loads of food.”

With plenty of items already collected for the charity, the elves at New Inn School are working hard to separate and package the items which will be sent to Cork Penny Dinners on Friday.

Teachers, pupils, parents and even grandparents have been taking part in the fundraiser and filling the festive trolley with different items each morning.

However, it was the primary school pupils themselves who decided that they wanted to give back this Christmas and Ms Cronin is “beyond proud” of their generosity.

“Christmas is so exciting and people realise how hard it was this year and children seem to be in the know of people who have lost jobs, who are finding it hard this Christmas and I suppose anybody with that little bit extra wants to give something back.

“It’s so great that they realise at such a young age, how important it is to give back.”