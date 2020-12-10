Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 09:31

Cork traffic: Emergency services dealing with crash in city 

It is a busy morning so far on Cork roads

It is a busy morning so far on Cork roads, with a crash in the city centre causing delays. 

Emergency services are dealing with a crash on Lavitt’s Quay, affecting inbound traffic coming from Christy Ring Bridge, according to AA Roadwatch. They are reporting delays on approach as a result.

Elsewhere, inbound traffic is slowing on the M8 approaching the Dunkettle Interchange.

It is also very slow heading into Douglas from the city direction, on the Douglas Rd and South Douglas Rd.

It is both ways in Ballincollig on the Carrigrohane Rd (R608) passing Colaiste Choilm.

Frankfield Rd is quite slow inbound approaching the Kinsale Rd R/A, with delays backing up on to Grange Rd.

There’s an inbound queue on the N71 from the Viaduct towards the N40.

Emergency services respond to two collisions in Cork

