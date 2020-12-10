Bail refused for man charged with possession of heroin worth €22k in Cork city 

Bail has been refused in the case against a man accused of having a €22,000 stash of heroin in Cork city last Sunday.

Detective Garda Jerome Murphy objected to bail being granted to John O’Leary of 67 Knapp’s Square, John Redmond Street, Cork, on charges of possession of heroin and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply.

Det. Garda Murphy testified at Cork District Court that the value of the heroin allegedly seized was €22,000.

A digital weighing scales and a sum of cash was also seized, it was alleged by the detective.

“It is alleged that he was caught red-handed. By his own admission he has a chronic drug addiction. He has no structure to his life.

“My belief is that he will commit further offences to feed his addiction.

“He says himself he uses as much heroin as he gets his hands on every day.

“He had a drug debt of €20,000. He collects heroin in Dublin and brings it to Cork,” the detective alleged.

“I believe he will commit further offences to clear his drug debt,” Det. Garda Murphy said.

Defence solicitor, Donal Daly, said, “He did not put any resistance. He has a chronic health problem and there is no real concern he would leave the jurisdiction.”

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the main garda concern was that the accused would commit further offences.

Mr Daly said of O’Leary, “He wants to go down the path of getting treatment.”

Det. Garda Murphy said under cross-examination that it was his belief that the accused would continue to travel to Dublin to bring large quantities of heroin from Dublin to distribute in Cork.

Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused who is in his 40s in custody for one week.