Cork man faces sentence after being found guilty of gun possession charge

A MAN who claimed he was paid €500 to park a car in a housing estate in the early hours of the morning denied knowing there was a loaded pistol inside.

A jury of seven men and five women yesterday delivered a unanimous verdict of guilty against Jonathan O’Sullivan on a charge of possessing the gun and not guilty in relation to a separate ammunition charge.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded the accused in custody until February 5, 2021, for sentencing.

When questioned by gardaí about what they found in the car he denied ever knowing anything about the loaded gun on the floor.

He said he knew there was a jerry-can of petrol in the Audi and admitted: “I knew it wasn’t for fun, like.”

However, he denied all knowledge of the pistol.

O’Sullivan, aged 40, of 55 Barrett’s Buildings, Gurranabraher, was on trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Gardaí got a call about a dark Audi A4 acting suspiciously by revving the engine in Ardcullen estate at around 1.20am.

Garda Keith Shire got out and approached the parked car with nobody inside and observed on the footwell at the driver’s side, between the seat and the pedals, a handgun.

“I requested armed support to attend the scene, examine the gun, and make sure it was safe. I checked the bonnet, it was warm, it had been running quite recently,” Garda Shire said.

He checked the registration number through Garda colleagues and was told it belonged to a Toyota Yaris.

It was later found that the chassis number had been scratched off the engine of the Audi, Garda Shire said.

Garda Annmarie Fitzgerald spoke to the accused at the scene. At first he said he was visiting a friend’s house at The Meadows but did not give this man’s name.

Then he said he was calling to a woman, whose name he did give, but could not say what her address was.