Disqualified driver tests positive for four illegal substances when stopped while driving erratically in Cork City

A disqualified driver under the influence of four different types of illegal drugs was arrested in Hollyhill behind the wheel of a car with no insurance, Gardaí reported in a Facebook post this evening.

"Gurranabraher Gardaí approached the driver of a vehicle after they were seen driving erratically in the Hollyhill area," the post stated.

They stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who tried to give them false details on three occasions. Gardaí then used their mobility device in identifying the driver.

It was discovered that the driver appeared to be disqualified for eight years.

Gardaí arrested the driver who then provided an oral swab at the station which indicated positive for cocaine, opiates, benzodiazepines and cannabis.

The car was also seized for no insurance.