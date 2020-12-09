Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 20:25

Disqualified driver tests positive for four illegal substances when stopped while driving erratically in Cork City

Disqualified driver tests positive for four illegal substances when stopped while driving erratically in Cork City

Gurranabraher Gardai approached the driver of a vehicle after they were seen driving erratically in the area.

Roisin Burke

A disqualified driver under the influence of four different types of illegal drugs was arrested in Hollyhill behind the wheel of a car with no insurance, Gardaí reported in a Facebook post this evening. 

"Gurranabraher Gardaí approached the driver of a vehicle after they were seen driving erratically in the Hollyhill area," the post stated. 

They stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who tried to give them false details on three occasions. Gardaí then used their mobility device in identifying the driver.

It was discovered that the driver appeared to be disqualified for eight years.

Gardaí arrested the driver who then provided an oral swab at the station which indicated positive for cocaine, opiates, benzodiazepines and cannabis. 

The car was also seized for no insurance.

 

More in this section

Garda stock Unaccompanied learner driver caught speeding and under the influence of drugs on busy Cork road
Trolley Watch: More than 50 waiting for beds at Cork hospitals Trolley Watch: More than 50 waiting for beds at Cork hospitals
cork garda
Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced

Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest